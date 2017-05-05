WATCH: 8-year-old Delhi boy breaks his own Guinness World record in Limbo skating

One in a billion! (Source: Tiluck Keisam/YouTube) One in a billion! (Source: Tiluck Keisam/YouTube)

Ever tried your hands at Limbo skating or roller limbo? Most of you might not even have heard about the sport, but an eight-year-old boy from Delhi has made India proud with his inspirational achievement of a new world record. The son of Keisam Ricky and Pravabati Takhellambam from Manipur, Tiluck Keisam is an amazing Limbo skater.

He won the second Guinness World Record title in limbo skating under bars for a record of 145 metres in just a single run of 56.01 seconds on May 3. Setting the new world record for longest roller­­-skating limbo, he himself beat his previous record of 116 metres by lowering his bars by 7cm than the required 35cm.

A class two student, he has been skating since 2013. He wakes up at 4am daily and practises for two hours in the morning and three hours in the evening. Participated in various competitions, he already has 42 medals and many certificates in his basket apart from etching his name in the Limca Book of Records last year.

Wondering how he set the record? In the video, we can see that in order to win, Tiluck had to keep his hands and lower arms off the floor at all times, something he appeared to be at ease with. Gradually, keeping the same composure, he crossed the end line. Even though he is just eight, his unique ability to limbo skate can leave anyone in awe. So far, his video has garnered around 30,000 views and hundreds of comments praising him.

