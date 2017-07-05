WATCH: Thug attacks elderly Sikh postmaster with knife in Birmingham, rips off his turban

The Sikh man’s wife, who was at the counter with cash, managed to ring the panic alert button that eventually forced the thug to flee. (Source: SWNS TV/ Youtube) The Sikh man’s wife, who was at the counter with cash, managed to ring the panic alert button that eventually forced the thug to flee. (Source: SWNS TV/ Youtube)

Shocking CCTV footage shows that a knife-welding thief breaking into a shop and attacking an elderly Sikh man for money. The video shows the young man in blue track pants and grey jumper, pushing the knife into the victim’s throat as he pushed him around the store.

The Sikh man – identified as Tarsem Thethy, 67 – and his wife Kulwant, 60, own and run the shop, which is also a post office since 1998. Thethy had wounds to his neck and his forehead following the attack at his Post Office in Erdington, Birmingham.

The horrific video shows the attacker pushing the man around the store and then grappling over the postmaster’s turban. However, as soon as a panic alarm was heard, he ripped the turban from Thethy and fled via the front entrance of the Post Office.

The shocking footage was released by the police in order to arrest the attacker and according to reports, the incident happened in March, earlier this year.

Watch video here

“He was trying to shake me, demanding the money. Then he slashed the top of my forehead, with a wound about half a centimetre deep. When he saw that the turban was blocking his path to the top of my head, he started to try and pull it off. He was very strong, and I was struggling a lot,” the postmaster told Daily Mail.

