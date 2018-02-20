  • Associate Sponsor
VIDEO: 3 suspects, 1 skeleton, a bus ride and a huge robbery scam

Three men posed as council members and stole a fibreglass skeleton from the Adelaide City Library exhibition on Rundle Mall. Although the incident took place in November 2017, the police only released the video recently to seek help from social media to identify the thieves.

Published: February 20, 2018
Strange stories of robbers and their getaways have often mystified people, and left them baffled. In one such similar incident, three robbers stole a skeleton from the Adelaide City Library exhibition on Rundle Mall. A CCTV footage shared by the South Australia official Facebook put the spotlight on three men casually walking out with the skeleton. While the incident took place in November 2017, the footage was released only recently by the police to seek help from people on social media to identify the thieves.

In the 0.31-minute video, the three men, who posed as council workers, could be seen walking out from an elevator with the third person holding the fibreglass skeleton. Later on, the three of them were also seen going around in the bus. According to an Adelaide now report, it would cost around $200-$500 to replace the skeleton.

Watch the video here:

