WATCH: Indians and Pakistanis come together for this beautiful ‘Zaalima-Afreen’ cover

In addition to biryani and Fawad Khan, this video is a proof that people know no barriers when it comes to bonding over music. (Source: SAMAA/Facebook) In addition to biryani and Fawad Khan, this video is a proof that people know no barriers when it comes to bonding over music. (Source: SAMAA/Facebook)

Recently, a video of a comedian listing out hilarious commonalities between Indians and Pakistanis went viral. Now it is another video that is touching the hearts of people on either sides of the border. In addition to biryani and Fawad Khan, this video is a proof that people know no barriers when it comes to bonding over music. A group of five – popularly known as SAMAA – brought together Indians and Pakistanis from around the world for a #singwithSAMAA challenge, asking for contributions and, well, the result is astounding and is winning hearts on the Internet.

Watch the video here.

What do you think of the video? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd