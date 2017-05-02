Latest News

WATCH: Indians and Pakistanis come together for this beautiful ‘Zaalima-Afreen’ cover

A group of five - popularly known as SAMAA - brought together Indians and Pakistanis from around the world for a wonderful musical challenge.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 2, 2017 6:34 pm
india pakistan, india pakistan viral zaalima raees covers, viral zaalima afreen covers, zaalima afreen viral india pak covers, indian express, indian express news, trending, trending in india, viral videos In addition to biryani and Fawad Khan, this video is a proof that people know no barriers when it comes to bonding over music. (Source: SAMAA/Facebook)

Recently, a video of a comedian listing out hilarious commonalities between Indians and Pakistanis went viral. Now it is another video that is touching the hearts of people on either sides of the border. In addition to biryani and Fawad Khan, this video is a proof that people know no barriers when it comes to bonding over music. A group of five – popularly known as SAMAA – brought together Indians and Pakistanis from around the world for a #singwithSAMAA challenge, asking for contributions and, well, the result is astounding and is winning hearts on the Internet.

