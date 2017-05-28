WATCH: This Youtuber asked foreigners who Narendra Modi was; the replies will surprise you

Do not underestimate the power of Narendra Modi! (Source: Rickshawali/ Youtube) Do not underestimate the power of Narendra Modi! (Source: Rickshawali/ Youtube)

Everybody in India knows Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister who has more than 30 million followers on Twitter has an undeniable social presence. However, to assume that his popularity is limited only to India is extremely misleading. If he is popular in India, and has swept the entire nation by the Modi-wave, the politician is equally famous abroad, or so we would like to believe. To gauge his popularity, Youtuber Rickshawali showed his picture to some people in Ibiza, and to her surprise most of them recognised him. Though all of them could not say that he is the Prime Minister of India, almost all of them agreed he is a ‘powerful leader in India’. But what is more amusing is that one of them considered Modi to be more powerful than US President Donald Trump and was sure that the former could ‘save’ America’. And of course someone thought him to be Gandhi!

The video is garnering a lot of views online. Anisha, an Indo-German girl living in Mumbai, is the brainchild behind the channel, and this isn’t the first time she’s attempted to ask foreigners this question either. Back in 2015, she posed the same question to foreigners visiting Varanasi, and the replies then were equally hilarious.

