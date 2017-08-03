WATCH: This poem on ‘HOW TO BE A MAN’ gives a different take on gender equality

Look out for the men in your life. They are might be suffering. (Source: UnErase Poetry/YouTube) Look out for the men in your life. They are might be suffering. (Source: UnErase Poetry/YouTube)

The fact that the world is an unfair place for women is an issue that is being discussed on several platforms, as it should be. From the moment they are born they are expected to adhere to the rules and regulations the society has carefully devised for them. But to think that only women are victims of these restrictive and regressive regulations would be misleading. If we live in a patriarchal society then it would not be incorrect to say it affects all.

Akin to women, men are victimised as well. If there are certain things women must do to ‘prove’ their femininity, the same pressure is placed on the shoulders of men to assert their masculinity. They are not ‘allowed’ to cry, or even reveal their ‘weaker’ side as these supposedly make them less of a man.

Samar Singh, a young poet challenges these ideas in his poem. Titled “How to be a man”, the poem talks about how difficult life is for men too, and how like their female counterparts, they too are relentlessly suffering.

Watch the video here.

