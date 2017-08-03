WATCH: This poem on ‘HOW TO BE A MAN’ gives a different take on gender equality

The fact that the world is an unfair place for women is an issue that is being discussed on several platforms, as it should be. From the moment they are born they are expected to adhere to the rules and regulations the society has carefully devised for them. But to think that only women are victims of these restrictive and regressive regulations would be misleading. If we live in a patriarchal society then it would not be incorrect to say it affects all.
Akin to women, men are victimised as well. If there are certain things women must do to ‘prove’ their femininity, the same pressure is placed on the shoulders of men to assert their masculinity. They are not ‘allowed’ to cry, or even reveal their ‘weaker’ side as these supposedly make them less of a man.
Samar Singh, a young poet challenges these ideas in his poem. Titled “How to be a man”, the poem talks about how difficult life is for men too, and how like their female counterparts, they too are relentlessly suffering.
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App
- Aug 3, 2017 at 5:27 pmmy name is Wendy from Canada, i want to give almighty praise to Dr Akereco who help me to cure my HIV/AID, please help me to give thanks to him he is a great man who God send from heaven to save people's life, this man also save the life of my friend who have HIV/AID, please thank this man for me, also if you have any type of problem you can also contact him to help you out on it, he is a wonderful man, his Facebook is !!Andrew Akereco!! email is drakerecospellcaster for USA 16503343969 you can reach him anywhere in the world on whats-app 2349064026626.Reply
- Aug 3, 2017 at 5:26 pmmy name is Wendy from Canada, i want to give almighty praise to Dr Akereco who help me to cure my HIV/AID, please help me to give thanks to him he is a great man who God send from heaven to save people's life, this man also save the life of my friend who have HIV/AID, please thank this man for me, also if you have any type of problem you can also contact him to help you out on it, he is a wonderful man, his Facebook is !!Andrew Akereco!! email is drakerecospellcaster for USA 16503343969 you can reach him anywhere in the world on whats-app 2349064026626.Reply