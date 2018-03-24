Presents Latest News

VIDEO: This Yemeni man’s ‘diesel can’ musical instrument takes the Internet by storm

A man can be heard playing an instrument that produces sound very similar to the Yemeni Oud. The string instrument was created with the help of a wooden log to make a fret like that of a guitar.

Written by Shreya Das | New Delhi | Published: March 24, 2018 8:55 pm
viral video, funny video, viral music video, poor man song viral video, jugaad music instruments, beggar song video, indian express Innovation at its best: Poverty can’t stop you from honing your talent! (Source: Facebook)
Related News

When it comes to jugaad, we Indians may often think that there is no stiff competition. And most of the times, it’s right. Be it the desi mom making roti in a fireplace or the innovative kela-konveyor that left even Anand Mahindra impressed, Indians around the world are known for making lemonade when life gives them lemons. However, a Yemeni man seems to have surpassed that level. A video from Yemen is ruling hearts on the Internet, thanks to his amazing talent of creating a musical instrument from nothing, but a tin diesel can!

The string instrument was created with the help of a wooden log to make a fret like that of a guitar. And for the hallow compartment, a small hole was cut out from a can. The can be seen playing the instrument that produces a sound very similar to the Yemeni Oud. The original video was shared on a popular musical group by Mahyoub Almuliki‎ and had garnered over 3.5 lakh views and around 35,000 shares on Facebook, at the time of writing. Slowly, the video spread on Twitter and YouTube as well.

Watch the video here:

 

Beautiful isn’t it? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Adda
Mar 24: Latest News