VIDEO: This Yemeni man’s ‘diesel can’ musical instrument takes the Internet by storm

Innovation at its best: Poverty can’t stop you from honing your talent! (Source: Facebook) Innovation at its best: Poverty can’t stop you from honing your talent! (Source: Facebook)

When it comes to jugaad, we Indians may often think that there is no stiff competition. And most of the times, it’s right. Be it the desi mom making roti in a fireplace or the innovative kela-konveyor that left even Anand Mahindra impressed, Indians around the world are known for making lemonade when life gives them lemons. However, a Yemeni man seems to have surpassed that level. A video from Yemen is ruling hearts on the Internet, thanks to his amazing talent of creating a musical instrument from nothing, but a tin diesel can!

The string instrument was created with the help of a wooden log to make a fret like that of a guitar. And for the hallow compartment, a small hole was cut out from a can. The can be seen playing the instrument that produces a sound very similar to the Yemeni Oud. The original video was shared on a popular musical group by Mahyoub Almuliki‎ and had garnered over 3.5 lakh views and around 35,000 shares on Facebook, at the time of writing. Slowly, the video spread on Twitter and YouTube as well.

Watch the video here:

