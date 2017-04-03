WATCH: This woman stopping electric fan blades with her tongue will blow your mind!

She attempt to break her own record for the Most electric fan blades stopped using the tongue in one minute. (Source: Guinness World Records/ Youtube) She attempt to break her own record for the Most electric fan blades stopped using the tongue in one minute. (Source: Guinness World Records/ Youtube)

People around the world undertake bizarre challenges and daredevil stunts to claim and break world records. And certainly, Russian circus performer, Zoe Ellis (aka Zoe L’Amore), is no stranger to wacky adventures. Yes, the famous stuntwoman who has many Guinness World Records in her kitty, recently set a new record by stopping the most number of fan blades with her tongue! Yes, she stopped moving fans in its fastest speed using just her tongue.

The entertainer set a world record on an Italian game show ‘Lo Show dei Record’ to break her own Guinness World record for the same mind-boggling stunt. Holding a 35W electric fan in each hand, both set on the highest speed, she stopped the blades on each fan 16 times for a new record total of 32. For her previously held record she had stopped the fan blades 20 times in a minute.

Watch the astonishing video here

However, shortly after she set the record on the show, it was broken by another stuntwoman. “Zoe’s record has since been broken by Guinness World Records’ most prolific record-breaker Ashrita Furman with 35,” the Guinness website said. However, Ellis still has the record for most mouse traps released on the tongue in one minute (female) with a shocking number of 24!

