WATCH: This duo dancing to Ed Sheeran's Shape of You will leave you hooked

The best so far?

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:April 11, 2017 1:10 pm
ed sheeran shape of you, ed sheeran shape of you viral videos, ed sheeran shape of you viral videos funny, shape of you viral videos, shape of you viral videos two women dancing, indian express, indian express news Just another absolutely shaming Shape of You video! (Source: Rukh-e-jamal/Facebook)

Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You continues to be one of the most popular chart-busters ever since it released in January. Since then, a number of mash-ups and covers of the song have gone viral on social media. From hilarious Bollywood mash-ups to IIT-Roorkee students’ Valentine’s day special, Sheeran’s Shape of You has increasingly become a favourite number among the youth. Now, joining the bandwagon is another dance video on the song, that is going viral for obvious reasons.

The clip shows a woman and an adorable kid – presumably mom and daughter – in matching clothes and breaking moves on the peppy number with amazing synchronisation! Shared on Facebook page in March, this video is turning quite a lot of heads since then.

Watch the video here.

