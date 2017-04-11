WATCH: This duo dancing to Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You will leave you hooked

Just another absolutely shaming Shape of You video! (Source: Rukh-e-jamal/Facebook) Just another absolutely shaming Shape of You video! (Source: Rukh-e-jamal/Facebook)

Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You continues to be one of the most popular chart-busters ever since it released in January. Since then, a number of mash-ups and covers of the song have gone viral on social media. From hilarious Bollywood mash-ups to IIT-Roorkee students’ Valentine’s day special, Sheeran’s Shape of You has increasingly become a favourite number among the youth. Now, joining the bandwagon is another dance video on the song, that is going viral for obvious reasons.

The clip shows a woman and an adorable kid – presumably mom and daughter – in matching clothes and breaking moves on the peppy number with amazing synchronisation! Shared on Facebook page in March, this video is turning quite a lot of heads since then.

Watch the video here.

