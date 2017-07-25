WATCH: This whale leaping out of sea like a dolphin has got over 10 lakh views

A rare sight! (Source: Craig Capehart/YouTube) A rare sight! (Source: Craig Capehart/YouTube)

An ocean is mysterious and deep, and no one really knows what lurks beneath. In one such fascinating incident, while crossing the sea, a diver and underwater cameraman Craig Capehart came across a rather delightful sight. He caught a huge whale, weighing 40,000kg, leap out of the water like a dolphin! Yes, you read that right. Dolphins and even great white sharks have been seen flying out of the water, but this is a first for an adult humpback whale!

The 2.53-minute video has caught many eyeballs and has earned almost 1,000,000 views online. Captioned “It seems that never before has a recording been made of an adult humpback whale leaping entirely out of the water! A very rare event, indeed,” it captures quite a stunning clip of the whale.

Watch the video here.

Wow!

