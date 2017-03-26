WATCH: Enjoyed school bus rides? This video will take you down the memory lane

Undoubtedly, the golden period of our life! (Source: The Timeliners/Youtube) Undoubtedly, the golden period of our life! (Source: The Timeliners/Youtube)

There’s no denying the fact that school days are the best days of one’s life. Perhaps, it is that irreplaceable charm of those days that makes us miss that period of life time and again.

A video posted on Youtube by The Timeliners captures some of the most memorable moments and elements we all experienced while travelling on our school bus, and they will surely hark you back to your own school days. The clip shows a school bus filled with students and highlights many relatable things like silly arguments over a seat, school crushes, and giving a hard time to the bus driver by telling him to pull over the bus at irregular intervals.

The nostalgic video has gone viral for the right reasons and is creating quite a buzz among the netizens.

