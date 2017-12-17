WATCH: This viral video of train passing snow-covered station in Kashmir is breathtaking!

Yes, it’s in Kashmir, India’s winter wonderland! (Source: Piyush Goyal/ Twitter) Yes, it’s in Kashmir, India’s winter wonderland! (Source: Piyush Goyal/ Twitter)

There many beautiful and breathtaking places around the world, however, place in India are no less. While it’s winter and our social media timelines are flooded with pristine snowy foreign locations, including the honeymoon selfie of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, there are some equally amazing scenes captured in India. With Kashmir receiving its first snowfall of the season, Indian Twitterati are excited to see the picturesque landscapes.

Among such drool-worthy photos, one video has grabbed the attention of people online and many are comparing it to Switzerland. Yes, the video shows a train Banihal passing through a station covered with snow and it’s breathtaking! As the train passes the white platforms, one can also see the snow-capped mountains in the background and it’s nothing but a scene out of winter wonderland. The beautiful video is going viral on Twitter and has also been shared by the Railway Minister Piyush Goyal. And it’s so pretty that even Jonty Rhodes now want to travel by train to witness it!

Watch the video here:

Indian Railways Promotes Rail Tourism in Jammu and Kashmir: Amid apple orchards and snow-capped mountains, Banihal railway station connects the Kashmir valley with the rest of the Indian rail network. #IncredibleIndia pic.twitter.com/pLvAG03LzN — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) December 15, 2017

I have been a few times to snowboard in Gulmarg; does this mean that I can take a train from Delhi to Srinagar with my family this winter, sir? — Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) December 16, 2017

And if you like this then check out this video of the first snowfall:

It’s the first major snowfall of the year in most parts of Jammu and Kashmir. The thrill and excitement among everybody is palpable. Come with your loved ones and take back memories that will last with you for a lifetime. Video contributed by Sahran Malik pic.twitter.com/3ZIXghYcNq — JKTourism (Official) (@JandKTourism) December 12, 2017

