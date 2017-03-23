WATCH: This viral video of an AirAsia flight attendant dancing to Britney Spears’ ‘Toxic’ is so good that even the CEO couldn’t stop himself from sharing it

Mixing work with pleasure can often turn out to be risky, but the thrill of an adventure is always far more exciting. So, when a flight attendant found an himself in an empty airplane, he decided to put on his dancing shoes and record a video to show off his talent. And, what better song than Britney Spears’ ‘Toxic’ to get going with his unimaginable act on an Airbus A330 aircraft?

The iconic 2003 video, that featured the British pop star in a cerulean blue flight attendant costume, raised temperatures and is believed to have inspired many to opt for the profession in those days. Now, after more than a decade, the song is back on air and is ruling hearts again.

Imitating almost all the sensuous moves by Spears, the AirAsia attendant danced to the tunes of ‘Toxic’ and the Internet simply went crazy. Assraf Nasir, who was flying in Malaysia’s AirAsia X airline, shook a leg while his friend shot it and posted the video online. People were simply awestruck on seeing the classic pop song in a whole new avatar yet again and the video went viral.

Impressed with the attendant’s impressive moves, AirAsia’s CEO Tony Fernandes also reposted the video on his Instagram account. Sharing the video, the proud CEO wrote, “Classic. Airasia version of Toxic. The talent in Airasia never fails to amaze me. @assrafnasir is the best. Love it that the staff can just have fun and be themselves.”

