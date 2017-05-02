WATCH: This video on equality in a marriage is going viral for all the right reasons

Gender equality, though still a distant concept, must be understood and practised by all. (Source: advert.ge/Facebook) Gender equality, though still a distant concept, must be understood and practised by all. (Source: advert.ge/Facebook)

In spite of all the debate regarding gender equality, it does not take much research to infer that nothing much has changed, The household and its chores still is seems to be a woman’s domain, while a man is expected to go out and earn. The demarcation is clear and seldom questioned. The idea of a man cooking, cleaning, or taking care of the house is yet to be considered a popular one. However, a recently released campaign aims at challenging just that.

In a video titled ‘Do It Together’ that has been posted on Facebook, a husband can be seen running the errands of the house, helping his children and wife, and then going to work. Rather than celebrating the work done by the man, the video seeks to normalise such an arrangement, and propagate the idea of doing things together.

You can watch the video here.

