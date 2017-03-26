WATCH: Internet is going crazy over this video of the spectacular Southern Lights shot from a flight

What a mesmerizing sight that is! (Source: Stephen Voss/Youtube) What a mesmerizing sight that is! (Source: Stephen Voss/Youtube)

The nature has lot more wonders than we can ever imagine. While human beings have made many magnificent things, what nature has in store is pure bliss and out of the ordinary.

ALSO CHECK | This proposal under the mesmerising Northern Lights will give you romance goals

Capturing one such rare natural sight, a video has managed to leave everbody in awe. The time-lapse clip that was shot from a flight from Dunedin in New Zealand shows the breathtaking Southern Lights located in the Antarctic Circle. As per a report of The New Zealand Herald, it was the first ever chartered flight from Dunedin to the Antarctic Circle to see the Southern Lights, also known as the Aurora Australis. The eight hour trip was able to give the passengers a close look at the sensational rivers of green light under the night sky.

Watch the video.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd