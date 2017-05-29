Yikes! This video of a snake vomiting another live snake will freak you out

Felt shivers down your spine? We did too! (Source: Christopher Reynolds/YouTube) Felt shivers down your spine? We did too! (Source: Christopher Reynolds/YouTube)

A recent video of a snake vomiting out a plastic bottle in Goa must have scared the wits out of many of you, but how bad can it get really? Say, it would still be better than watching a snake vomit out another snake … wait for it .. something as big as itself and ALIVE!

You read that right!

As much as you are hoping against all your might for this to be just a joke, it is not. In case you choose to not believe us, we have a considerably good quality video that will leave you with no option but to believe us! Uploaded on YouTube, the video will send shivers down your spine, if nothing else.

Watch the video here.

