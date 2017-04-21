WATCH: This video of puppy getting rescued from drowning will restore your faith in humanity

Belief in humanity restored. (Source: Cater Clips/YouTube) Belief in humanity restored. (Source: Cater Clips/YouTube)

In a world full of people who are in a rush to not miss their buses and meet deadlines, we often forget our humane sides. Which is why, this video of a little puppy getting rescued from a tank full of water is important. Yes, it is definitely adorable to see the puppy alive and safe, but the urgency that the people who reached out to the poor, helpless animal showed, reflects there’s still goodness left.

The little one is seen running away as soon as he is brought out from the water tank. He then runs away with two other dogs, but not before missing his balance and stumbling once, probably out of panic.

Watch the video here.

