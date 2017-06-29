Latest News
  • Video: Thrilling capture of the ‘WORLD’S DEADLIEST snake’ from this woman’s home will give you goosebumps!

A nasty surprise was waiting for this woman, who discovered a snake hiding under the TV console at home. Initially thought to be a harmless snake, it turned out to be a black mamba, considered to be one of the world's deadliest. Thankfully, she called in an expert to catch it.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:June 29, 2017 4:20 pm
snake videos, black mamba videos, snake hiding at a home, nick evans rescues a snake, indian express, indian express news The black mamba could have been attracted to the numerous pets in the woman’s house. The dangerous snake’s bite is said to be lethal, unless immediately treated with an anti-venom. (National Geographic/YouTube)
While most of us scream in fright even if we so much as spot a a lizard on the wall or a cockroach on the floor, a home owner in Durban, South Africa, had a tougher task at hand. A video uploaded by National Geographic, shows a black mamba, considered one of the deadliest snakes in the world, hiding underneath her television console.

Yes, indeed.

The homeowner has many pets including hamsters and rabbits, which is probably what attracted the black mamba to the house in the first place. It is said that one bite from the venomous snake is fatal, unless it is immediately treated with an anti-venom. Thankfully, the woman called an expert for help.

Nick Evans, of KwaZulu Natal Amphibian and Reptile Conservation, who educates people about amphibians, is finally able to catch the tricky snake – which turns out to be as long as 8ft – after much trouble. According to the video, the snake was tagged and then released into a reserve.

Watch the thrilling video of the capture here.

