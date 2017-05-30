WATCH: When horses galloping on the highway take you back in time

More than ten horses charged down on the wrong side of the highway. (Source: Balazs Berkecz/ Youtube) More than ten horses charged down on the wrong side of the highway. (Source: Balazs Berkecz/ Youtube)

The question what do you expect to see on a highway sounds rhetorical. The answer would certainly be cars. What else can one expect? But then turns out you can actually never know. In a video that was uploaded on Youtube one can see horses galloping on the highway as if let loose in a field, alternatively, you could think that you were sent back in time when it was the norm for horses to takeover highways.

The clip shows around 10 horses charging down on the wrong side of the highway, right in the middle of the road. The incident took place in Hungary, and according to Euronews, the horses, broke loose from a nearby stud farm. However, they were later rounded up with the help of Hungarian police.

Watch the video here.

