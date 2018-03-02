Owing to its amazing visuals and the scale of the celebrations against the picturesque mountains, this Holi video keeps resurfacing every year. (Source: Bhagavad-Gita/ Facebook) Owing to its amazing visuals and the scale of the celebrations against the picturesque mountains, this Holi video keeps resurfacing every year. (Source: Bhagavad-Gita/ Facebook)

Holi, the festival of colours, is not just celebrated with full fervour in India but around the globe too. And if you are thinking that it’s just Indians in various parts of the world who celebrate the festival, you are highly mistaken. Be it Bollywood films that have featured diverse shades of the festival on celluloid the sheer love for colours that draws people from all various nations of the world — it is one of the most cherished festivities.

And now, a video of one such crazy celebration in the US is going viral. The stunning drone video shows hundreds of foreigners singing and dancing, sprinkling colours in the air and enjoying Holi in Utah.

Although the video captured at the ISKCON Temple in Utah released way back in 2016, it keeps resurfacing every year – owing to its grandeur and scale of the celebrations.

This time around, the video was shared on a Facebook page called, Bhagavad-Gita, and had garnered around 25,000 shares and close to a million views, in less than 24 hours.

Watch the video here:

