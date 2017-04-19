WATCH: Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling dancing to AR Rahman’s Tamil song ‘Vennilavae Vennilavae’ will take you to wonderland

Remix Mama swapped the music for ‘Lovely Night Dance’ with the hit Tamil song — ‘Vennilavae Vennilavae’. Remix Mama swapped the music for ‘Lovely Night Dance’ with the hit Tamil song — ‘Vennilavae Vennilavae’.

In 2016, we all fell in love with La La Land and got mesmerised with Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling’s chemistry. In one of the scenes, as they tap their feet to the song ‘Lovely Night Dance’ in the Damien Chazelle directorial, it’s all way too beautiful to believe. But could you ever imagine the duo dancing to AR Rahman’s tunes?

Well, when it comes to musicals, Indian films give a cut-throat competition to Hollywood movies. Blurring the lines of the two film industries, a fan merged Emma-Ryan’s scintillating chemistry with Rahman’s soothing music. And, all we can say is that the fusion is just brilliant!

A Facebook page Remix Mama swapped the music for ‘Lovely Night Dance’ with hit Tamil song — ‘Vennilavae Vennilavae’. Witness the magic it weaves with its musical tunes in the 1.03-minute video!

Watch the video here.

Enchanting!

