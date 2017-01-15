WATCH: This video of Donald Trump ‘playing’ the accordion will make your day!

Play on, Mr Trump! (Source: Inga Love Belfast/Facebook) Play on, Mr Trump! (Source: Inga Love Belfast/Facebook)

It’s only five days to go before US President-elect Donald Trump takes over the top office of the United States of America. And as much as the reality of that has pained many – going by the scores of headlines and social media buzz leading up to D-Day, the side effect of Trump coming to power seems to be a never-ending line-up of memes and parody videos that started off during the election campaign last year, and now continues full force.

After his tweet on Meryl Streep’s hard-hitting speech at the Golden Globes ceremony in which she slammed Trump and his ideology, the memes and jokes calling out the business tycoon as a petulant child has picked up force. One such case was of the The New Yorker’s latest cover image that was Instagrammed by the magazine, which features Trump at the wheels of a toy car, honking ferociously. They posted a gif of the image on Instagram with the following caption: An early look at next week’s cover, “At the Wheel,” by Barry Blitt. “Every so often, you hear stories on the news about a toddler who somehow manages to start the family car and drive the vehicle across town, where the law finally apprehends him—and it’s almost always a him—before too much damage has taken place,” Blitt, the artist behind the cover, says. “As to why this would come to mind on the week of our new President’s Inauguration…I have no idea!”

Well, right in line with the sentiment, another viral meme social media outfit has created a fun video that plays on Trump’s propensity to gesticulate during his speeches – and not with much variation, mind you. What these guys have funnily done is managed to ‘hand’ him an accordion while he gives his speeches, so it looks like he’s playing the musical instrument as he speaks.

It’s hilarious, and we guarantee you’d play this multiple times!

Watch the video here.

