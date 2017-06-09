WATCH: This video of Canadian MPs matching steps to Bhangra beats is going viral

Tunak tunak tun, Canada style? (Source: Andy Fillmore/Facebook) Tunak tunak tun, Canada style? (Source: Andy Fillmore/Facebook)

Canada is known to have a large Indian diaspora, mostly consisting of the Sikh population, and they are very well represented in their government. What else, the Canadian PM himself has more often than not, harboured a welcoming attitude towards the communities. From wishing everybody a Happy Baisakhi in chaste Punjabi this year to celebrating India’s Independence Day by breaking into a bhangra jig in the middle of the road in August, 2015 — Trudeau has always been open about his and his government’s love towards Indians. Now, it seems it’s not just Trudeau, but other Canadian MPs too, who have been bitten by the bhangra bug. Canada’s MP Andy Fillmore recently shared a video of him and Geoff Regan, Speaker of the House of Commons, dancing along with Maritime Bhangra Group members.

Watch the video here.

