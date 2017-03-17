WATCH: This video of BSF officers dancing to desi beats is taking Internet by storm

Shared by a Facebook page called Defence News India, the video is titled “BSF men and women awesome dance at Attari-Wagah Border.” (Source: Defence News India/Facebook) Shared by a Facebook page called Defence News India, the video is titled “BSF men and women awesome dance at Attari-Wagah Border.” (Source: Defence News India/Facebook)

Most of us, especially when we huddle around the TV to watch the Republic Day parade, have seen the army officers march along with pride and absolute discipline. Every movement they make are always so measured and never out of sync, often leaving us gaping in awe. But if a recent video that’s going viral is anything to go by, then clearly, the men and women in uniform show they even know how to match steps to desi beats with just as much finesse.

Shared by a Facebook page called Defence News India, the video is titled “BSF men and women awesome dance at Attari-Wagah Border.” While indianexpress.com couldn’t independently verify when and where this video was taken, the perfectly-matched steps of the officers make it for an interesting watch.

Watch the video here.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd