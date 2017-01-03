WATCH: This video of Arvind Kejriwal opening ‘PM Narendra Modi’s tijori’ has gone viral

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at the rally on Sunday. (Source: Express) Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at the rally on Sunday. (Source: Express)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has managed to take the Internet by storm yet again as a video of him ‘opening Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tijori’ and taking out a couple of books, which he said were proof against Modi’s corruption. The whole demonstration took place during a rally called ‘Tijori Tod, Bhanda Fod’ in Haryana.

This was the same rally where the CM was hurled a shoe at. The man who threw the show was first thrashed by Aam Admi Part supporters and then taken to the Police Station for questioning. There he said he had thrown the shoe at the safe that was kept on the stage and not Kejriwal.

To this, the CM tweeted, “Maine kaha thaa Modi ji kayar hain. Aaj apne chamchon se joota phikwaya. Modiji, hum bhi yeh kar sakte hain, par hamare sanskar/tehzeeb humein ijazat nahin dete (I had said Modi is a coward. He got his men to throw a shoe. Modiji, we could also do this. However, our values do not allow us).”

In the video – which is being massively shared on social media – Kejriwal was joined by deputy CM Manish Sisodia carrying the mic in his hand. The safe had Modi’s photo on it with “Narendra Modi Ki Tijori” written on it. Kejriwal ‘broke’ it open and took out a couple of documents. He alleged that the PM had taken money from the Sahara and Birla groups when he was the chief minister of Gujarat, claiming that documents recovered during a raid on the Aditya Birla Group in 2013 showed that Rs 25 crore was to be paid to the Gujarat CM. Of that, Rs 12 crore was paid.

Kejriwal questioned why Modi did not get these charges investigated after he became PM. He also called demonetisation as one of the “biggest scams in the country”.

Watch video:

This guy is the chief minister of Delhi. pic.twitter.com/734xEKr4ew — Smoking Skills (@SmokingSkills_) January 1, 2017

