WATCH: This video of an alligator chilling with 16 babies will have you glued to your screen

Sharon Whiting, a resident of Rotanda West, Florida in the United States, took to Facebook to share the video showing baby alligators soaking up some sun with their mother.

A dog playing with four or five of its little ones on the street side — a normal sight. An alligator mum hanging out with 16 of her hatchlings — ermm… not very usual. If you think we are conjuring up situations from thin air, there are actually videos going viral that will prove you wrong. Recently, Sharon Whiting, a resident of Rotanda West, Florida in the United States, took to Facebook to share a fascinating video that shows an alligator family soaking in some sun while crawling about lazily, not in a zoo, but apparently in Whiting’s backyard!

According to WFLA.com, Whiting said the wild creatures were probably moving to to another bigger pond, because the ones that they were living in at was drying up. The comments on her viral post ranging from surprised to even fascinated shows just how hooked people got to observing the family go about their business.

