WATCH: This video of a man typing ridiculously fast even makes data entry look fascinating!

He is not bluffing, though it may look like he is. (Source: A D/ YouTube) He is not bluffing, though it may look like he is. (Source: A D/ YouTube)

How fast can one type? Well, if you’re a record holder then 212 words per minute is apparently what you have to aspire to. And for this data-entry guy at a supermarket store, that could possibly be an achievable target. In a video that’s gone viral, this man is seen recording inventory at lightning-fast speed, much to the amusement of those filming him.

According to the person who uploaded the 48-second clip on Youtube, the man in the video has been doing this for the past 30 years, and people generally come into the shop to watch this guy in action.

You can watch the video here.

As cool as that video is, some guys decided to make it cooler by adding some video-game-style background music, ad foreground visuals. Take a look at these videos:

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd