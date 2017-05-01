WATCH: This video of a man stopping his bike to save a kitten is going viral for all the right reasons

He put his life at stake to save the kitten. (Source/ With Love, In China/YouTube) He put his life at stake to save the kitten. (Source/ With Love, In China/YouTube)

In today’s world compassion has become a rare virtue. Instances of someone going out of their way to help another person are difficult to come across, and a kind gesture towards animals is not generally heard of. It is perhaps this cynicism that makes Hong Kong-based Kwok Kin Wai Kevin’s act of saving a tiny kitten on a busy street such an inspiring example.

In a video that has now gone viral, Kevin can be seen stopping his bike on Lion Rock Tunnel Road after noticing a tiny kitten lying helplessly on the road. After parking his bike, the firefighter in Hong Kong can be seen running a distance and stopping a rush-hour traffic before picking up the kitten. It would not be too far-fetched to say that by doing so he did put his own life on the line.

Watch the video here.

Kevin later posted the picture of the kitten on his Facebook page, and asked if anyone would be willing to adopt the kitten.

On the same day he uploaded another picture, informing everybody he did find a family for the kitten.

Needless to say, his action has made him a hero. His post got over 5000 shares, as lauded his gesture.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd