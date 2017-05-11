WATCH: This kid singing Justin Bieber’s Baby will surely make your day

The child nails it. (Source: Neha Gupta/ YouTube) The child nails it. (Source: Neha Gupta/ YouTube)

It would perhaps be safe to say that India is currently subsumed in Bieber fever. The Canadian pop artist has a huge fan following in the country, and his performance on May 10 saw almost the country swooning, albeit not many were happy about the lip syncing. But long before all this frenzy happened and the self-acclaimed Beliebers of the country united, the 23-year-old singer had quite an unassuming fan in Krish, way back in 2012.

In a video that was posted on Youtube on December 31, 2012, the then 11-year-old Krish can seen singing Bieber’s famous breakthrough song — Baby.

The person who uploaded the video was Neha Gupta, who met Krish when she went to teach in an orphanage in Delhi, and noticed that the little boy loved to sing. Krish’s English is understandably rusty but it is the effortless way in which he sings, and the confidence he shows while making up the lyrics, that touches one’s heart.

Watch the video here.

