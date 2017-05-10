WATCH: These friends throwing a surprise sweet 16 birthday party in the subway is the cutest thing

Jenny clicked pictures with the commuters as well. (Source: Improv Everywhere/ Facebook) Jenny clicked pictures with the commuters as well. (Source: Improv Everywhere/ Facebook)

We’ve heard of all sorts of special parties for landmark birthdays — from hiring ballrooms to organising dinners hundreds of feet above ground, but this bunch of kids did something super quirky. They threw a surprise party for their friend in a subway car of all places — apparently because she loves the subway!

In an adorable video that is now being widely shared on social media, one can see a group teens entering a semi-crowded subway car, and within minutes, arranging a sweet birthday surprise for one of their friends. “It’s my best friend Jenny’s sweet 16 birthday, and Jenny loves the subway,”says Addie, one of Jenny’s friends. Soon the daily commuters participate in this sweet surprise, and wait for Jenny to board the subway. And when one sees Jenny’s face break into a wide grin, literally from ear to ear, one understands the surprise was worth all the effort.

You can watch the video here.

The energy in the subway was infectious as everybody later clicked pictures with the birthday girl, and wished her on her birthday.

