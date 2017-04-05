WATCH: This video of a brawny cop running away from a tiny rat will leave you in splits

A CCTV capture from the St Petersburg Police Department in Florida shows a police officer’s rendezvous with a tiny rodent. (Source: CCTV Tape/YouTube) A CCTV capture from the St Petersburg Police Department in Florida shows a police officer’s rendezvous with a tiny rodent. (Source: CCTV Tape/YouTube)

Just how terrifying do you think a tiny rat can come across as? You’ll probably be startled a little. Okay, maybe you will let out a little scream, but if you are a brawny, well-built police officer, there really aren’t a lot of chances that you will run away in fear! Well, proving a lot of us wrong is a police officer in uniform, running away from a rat. Touted as a CCTV capture from the St Petersburg Police Department in Florida, this video – that’s doing the rounds in social media – shows the brawny officer’s rendezvous with a tiny rodent, in which not only does he run away from it, but also comes back treading steadily and slowly to check if the rat is still around.

Watch the video here.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd