Watch: This video clip of a news anchor decoding emojis has left the Internet ROLF-ing!

As world gets tech savvy and uses gadgets and apps often, most of our conversations are bound to happen online. And in the virtual world, as the real touch and affections are often missing, to infuse our words with emotion, we all take help from one thing — emojis. Yes, with various social media platforms and apps having their own set of emoticons and stickers, it might often get confusing. And for older generations, the confusion twined with generation gap can sometimes be catastrophic. Don’t believe us? Then watch the video below.

This video clip of an elderly news anchor ‘decoding’ emojis or set of emojis has left the world ROLF-ing. The clip has gone viral and people can’t stop being amazed by the awesome interpretations of some of the icons. According to the anchor, young generation could be using emojis to deliver secretively and ‘notorious’ messages.

Yes, have you ever sent a hibiscus flower to someone in a text? Well, according to the TV host of Seattle’s Q13 Fox News programme, it would stand for “drugs”! And if someone has ever sent you the emoticon of eyes, they actually could mean that the sender is simply asking for “nude pics”.

If you are already in splits with these single emojis, wait till you hear him decode the combinations. He said that a combination of the skull along with an arrow and a flame “could be saying to someone, ‘I hope you die in a fire’” And there are plenty more.

The TV show which usually concentrated on serious topics like cyberbullying, the internet went berserk over the anchor’s hilarious interpretations. Check out some of the reactions.

QUICK HIDE THE 🌺 http://t.co/SG4TLtxw0O — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 4, 2017

@Alexruss1234 me too 🤣🤣🤣.. 🦊(let’s sneak out the house) 😂 .. 🐍 means (lets bite someone when they least expect it) 😂😂😂..🐛(we should grow up) — IG: _MichaelOfficial (@_NoRegretzz) February 2, 2017

@Bry_Nap >>>😂😂<<< what does this mean?? -“it could mean laughing” -“NO NO BUT IT COULD ACTUALLY MEAN PASS ME THE DRUGS” 😂😂😂 wow — 🖤Lisi🖤 (@you_swerve) February 2, 2017

