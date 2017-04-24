WATCH: This video calls out body shaming in the most effective way

Self love is the most important love. (Source: Love beyond sizes/YouTube) Self love is the most important love. (Source: Love beyond sizes/YouTube)

There are a lot of people we know who are uncomfortable with their bodies. Be it our mothers who run their hands over their stretch marks, our sisters who worry about not fitting into their old pair of jeans, be it our friends who are battling eating disorders or be it our own dissatisfaction with our bodies — everybody wants to win the race to fit into the perfect size.

This hard-hitting video emphasises on the importance of not heeding to the many ‘concerned voices’ that will give you tips on how to fit into the mould. It lays focus on how more than anybody else, it is our own love for our body, whatever be the shape or size of it, that matters.

Watch the video here.

