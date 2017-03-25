WATCH: This man fostering only dying children will move you on so many levels

What an incredible mission he is on! (Source : AJ+/Facebook) What an incredible mission he is on! (Source : AJ+/Facebook)

While we often hear about people taking up responsibility for orphans or adopting poor kids, how often do we come across people who dedicate their lives towards fostering children fighting with terminal diseases.

Mohamed Bzeek, a person who moved to US from Libya in the 1970s, has fostered 40 critically-ill children till now. Although 10 children in his custody have died so far and the others might also face the same fate sooner or later, Bzeek is happy that he is able to be a part of their lives, albeit for a short time. The generous man is presently taking care of a 6-year-old blind and deaf girl who is bedridden and suffers from a rare brain defect other than being paralyzed in her arms and legs.

A Facebook video shared by AJ+ shows Bzeek saying that he doesn’t fish for compliments and appreciation for what he is doing, for he is just following his heart.

Watch the video.

