WATCH: This video of a UP schoolkid talking about demonetisation, Mayawati, Arvind Kejriwal is going viral

“How many politicians are there whose black money has been declared in the open?” (Source: Pratik Sinha/Facebook) “How many politicians are there whose black money has been declared in the open?” (Source: Pratik Sinha/Facebook)

Ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced the demonetisation of higher value currency in November last year, people not just in India, but across the world have debated and discussed the repercussions of the move. But by the looks of it, it is the wisdom of a school student that is increasingly going viral on social media.

Reportedly Uttar Pradesh-resident Archit Kumar asked some questions pertaining demonetisation and its effects that might as well drop your jaws. He raises the question — “How many politicians are there whose black money has been declared in the open?” He declares that it was only the public that faced problems after the decision. He even asks for data that showed black money was curbed. And it seems he is all for educated personalities joining politics with their better understanding of the world. Further, he said he likes Mayawati among the politicians because she brought the backward classes to the forefront while deeming the other classes just as important.

Watch Kumar speaking about demonetisation, politics and even Arvind Kejriwal, here.

