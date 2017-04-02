WATCH: This TV reporter stopping his live reporting to rescue a dog from flood waters will melt your heart

Trending News

A reporter from Peru interrupted live reporting to rescue a dog struggling in the flood waters.

April 2, 2017
While we are not supposed to get distracted while performing our primary duties, we shouldn’t turn a blind eye either to certain things around us that need our attention.

A reporter from Peru did something like this and has been drawing praises from all around. Aaron Rodriguez, a reporter with the Peruvian news channel named  Latina Noticias, rescued a dog from the flood waters while reporting the calamitous floods that have plagued the South American country. In a Youtube video posted by the channel, Rodriguez is seen wading though the inundated streets and reporting the crisis before he spots a dog ahead struggling to swim. The reporter then lifts out the poor dog and takes the animal to safety.

Watch the video.

Quite a moving gesture, we say!

