WATCH: This TV reporter stopping his live reporting to rescue a dog from flood waters will melt your heart

Now, that’s something really commendable. (Source: Latina Noticias/Youtube) Now, that’s something really commendable. (Source: Latina Noticias/Youtube)

While we are not supposed to get distracted while performing our primary duties, we shouldn’t turn a blind eye either to certain things around us that need our attention.

A reporter from Peru did something like this and has been drawing praises from all around. Aaron Rodriguez, a reporter with the Peruvian news channel named Latina Noticias, rescued a dog from the flood waters while reporting the calamitous floods that have plagued the South American country. In a Youtube video posted by the channel, Rodriguez is seen wading though the inundated streets and reporting the crisis before he spots a dog ahead struggling to swim. The reporter then lifts out the poor dog and takes the animal to safety.

Quite a moving gesture, we say!

