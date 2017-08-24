Only in Express

WATCH: This toddler interrupts a live TV interview in the most adorable way

Alastair Stewart, an ITV anchor, introduced Lucy Wronka, a mother of two, her little son George and her daughter, whom he introduced with a chuckle as 'the delicious Iris, who will do whatever she chooses to do over the next couple of minutes."

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:August 24, 2017 10:51 am
funny videos, funny news videos, funny news bloopers, funny children videos, funny children bloopers, cute children videos, itv live video toddler interrupts, indian express, indian express news Keeping Marion’s legacy intact. (Source: TIME/Twitter)
Related News

Ever since the ‘hippity-hoppity’ Marion chose to walk into her father’s study, while he was in the middle of a live interview with the BBC, it seems another toddler has decided to disrupt live telecast in style, probably wanting to keep Marion’s legacy intact. Alastair Stewart, an ITV anchor, introduced Lucy Wronka, a mother of two, her little son George and her daughter, whom he introduced with a chuckle as ‘the delicious Iris, who will do whatever she chooses to do over the next couple of minutes.” The adorable little Iris, as Stewart said, did everything — from climbing up the anchor’s desk to talking away to herself — indifferent with everything else going around.

While this definitely reminded us of the equally adorable Marion who received cult celebrity status in March this year, Iris seems to have joined her league in style.

Watch the video here. 

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Aug 24: Latest News