WATCH: This toddler interrupts a live TV interview in the most adorable way

Keeping Marion’s legacy intact. (Source: TIME/Twitter) Keeping Marion’s legacy intact. (Source: TIME/Twitter)

Ever since the ‘hippity-hoppity’ Marion chose to walk into her father’s study, while he was in the middle of a live interview with the BBC, it seems another toddler has decided to disrupt live telecast in style, probably wanting to keep Marion’s legacy intact. Alastair Stewart, an ITV anchor, introduced Lucy Wronka, a mother of two, her little son George and her daughter, whom he introduced with a chuckle as ‘the delicious Iris, who will do whatever she chooses to do over the next couple of minutes.” The adorable little Iris, as Stewart said, did everything — from climbing up the anchor’s desk to talking away to herself — indifferent with everything else going around.

While this definitely reminded us of the equally adorable Marion who received cult celebrity status in March this year, Iris seems to have joined her league in style.

Watch the video here.

This toddler just crushed a TV interview http://t.co/SqYzbBb5d1 pic.twitter.com/1Q5zDgWmA8 — TIME (@TIME) August 24, 2017

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd