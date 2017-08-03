WATCH: Teacher is pranked into calling out Mia Khalifa’s name during roll-call, and it’s hilarious

Reminds you of pranks you pulled on your teachers back in school? (Source: File Photo, OOY Baaz aa ja Videos/Facebook) Reminds you of pranks you pulled on your teachers back in school? (Source: File Photo, OOY Baaz aa ja Videos/Facebook)

Are you among those who pulled a prank or two on your innocent, clueless teachers in school? Well, this video is sure to bring some of those golden memories flooding back. A short clip showing a teacher taking roll call of the students in his class is now doing the rounds of the Internet. Why? Because the students pulled a prank on him by adding Mia Khalifa’s name in the students’ list and he called her name out! The students ended up laughing, obviously, but it was the teacher’s absolutely clueless look which was priceless! While the video was shared on a Facebook page only recently, it was uploaded on YouTube earlier this year. But well, some pranks are just evergreen aren’t they?!

Watch the video here.

Reminds you of pranks you pulled on your teachers back in school? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

