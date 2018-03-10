WATCH: Whoa! This Sydney man wears HEELS to work; says it empowers him

Ashley Maxwell-Lam likes to describe his style as dapper feminist. (Source: The Project TV/ Twitter) Ashley Maxwell-Lam likes to describe his style as dapper feminist. (Source: The Project TV/ Twitter)

What makes one feel powerful may vary from person to person. So while there are many women around the world who complain about high-heel shows, a Sydney man has embraced them as it makes him feel confident and robust. Ashley Maxwell-Lam is no doubt, a stylish dresser, but to finish his looks, he pairs his belts with matching six-inch stilettos. No, we’re not kidding! On most days, he wears a fitting tailor-made suit, a tie and heels to his high-end corporate office — something that makes him feel good!

The 30-year-old finance expert had never worn a pair of heels until one year ago. But it all started when one of his female colleagues said her heels made her feel powerful. “I asked her how could an object make you feel powerful? So she said, try them on and see,” he told news.com.au.

“I did and exactly what she said rang true. I’ve never felt more empowered than putting on a pair of stilettos and walking through a marble lobby,” the report added. Now, with nine pairs of heels, few for work and few for his everyday outing, he is crashing stereotypes and slaying in style.

Watch the video here:

He’s a corporate man in a corporate world. But Ashley Maxwell-Lam has found something a little different to help his confidence reach greater heights. 👠 #TheProjectTV pic.twitter.com/O1MN3BRDQn — The Project (@theprojecttv) March 9, 2018

