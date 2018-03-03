WATCH: This stunning lava flowing from the Hawaii volcano will blow your mind

Hawaii is the home to Kilauea, the most active volcano on earth, and is popular for its glowing red lava. (Source: Hawaii News Now/ Facebook) Hawaii is the home to Kilauea, the most active volcano on earth, and is popular for its glowing red lava. (Source: Hawaii News Now/ Facebook)

When you think of Hawaii, what is the first thing that pops into your mind? Of course, its beautiful, pristine beaches are the highlight. But, do you know about the archipelago that is famous for its volcanoes in the US? Surprisingly, while many go to the islands to have fun on the beach, there are hundreds of travel enthusiasts who trek the dry lava fields in Big Island to see the volcanoes — up close and personal!

Hawaii, the home to Kilauea, is the most active volcano on earth and is worldwide famous for its glowing red lava. Not brave enough to see it from proximity? Here is an aerial video of molten lava that is doing rounds on the Internet. The stunning video captures the lava’s course that looks like a red glowing river eroding the mountains as it moves. And only when zoomed in, one can see the burning rocks and fire raging. The video shared by Hawaii News Now is now going viral, leaving many awestruck.

Watch the video here.

