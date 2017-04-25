Latest News

WATCH: This powerful video on marital rape will give you goosebumps

Titled 'The Legal Rapist', the poem is a hard-hitting comment on how marital rape is not criminalised in India.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:April 25, 2017 3:52 pm
The poem is creating ripples on social media for all the right reasons. (Source: UnErase Poetry/Facebook)

As real as marital rape is, it is also a truth that there are no laws criminalising the act in India. A video highlighting the plight of a woman suffering in a marriage wherein her husband says “he loves her” is going viral and for just the right reasons. Recited by Simar Singh, it is titled ‘The Legal Rapist’ and focuses on the plight of a woman who thought it was her “dominating” husband’s love when he forced himself on her against her will.

Singh raises a pertinent question with reference to the ‘legal status’ marital rape has in India — “If marital rape is an actual thing and if being a housewife is a job, then isn’t is sexual harassment at workplace?”

Watch the video here.

