WATCH: Comedian Aravind SA explains why Chennai Express has got NOTHING to do with Tamilians

Also, Tamil Nadu has got nothing to do with coconuts, just saying. (Source: Aravind SA/Facebook)

If your perceptions about Tamilians are largely guided by Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s ‘tribute’ to Rajinikanth and Chennai in their film Chennai Express, chances are you are one of the blind sheep following the herd. But here is Aravind SA, a stand-up comedian, to your rescue. In his stand-up act video titled the ‘Real Meaning of Lungi Dance’, he breaks down the popular Honey Singh song and yes, it is downright hilarious!

From the misconception that the song is propagating about Rajinikanth’s moustache, the geographical co-relation (or the lack of it) that Tamil Nadu has with coconuts to “would you be singing songs when you are in the ‘mood’?!” — he breaks down the stereotypes one-at-a-time.



