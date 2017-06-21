WATCH: This spine-chilling video of a giant King Cobra entering a house in Malaysia is going viral

The huge King Cobra was never caught. The huge King Cobra was never caught.

It’s vacation time, and it’s not unusual for guests to unexpectedly drop in at your place. Sure, it can be irritating, but one learns to deal with it. But what if the guest in question is a giant King Cobra? Yes, a spine-chilling video of a huge snake slithering its way through the door of a house in Malaysia is going viral on Facebook. The footage shows the King Cobra making its way through a house, slithering up a grill door, before entering a house through the the vents above the door.

Interestingly, though, when emergency rescuers were called in to find the snake, it was never traced. “Bomba came to the scene and didn’t find out. It’s probably out of the back window. Now it’s still scary. I don’t know when the dragon will come again.” the post read. This unannounced arrival-departure of the cobra has residents worried about when the dangerous snake might come back.

The scary video uploaded on June 18 is being shared like wildfire; it had garnered over 4.5 million views and close 45,000 shares at the time of writing.

Earlier in China, a giant King Cobra was found inside a car engine while in India, a cobra took refuge in a fridge! Surely, even our homes are not safe.

