WATCH: Hate maths? This teacher’s way of mixing maths with music will win your heart

Mixing maths with music! (Source: Expresso Show/YouTube) Mixing maths with music! (Source: Expresso Show/YouTube)

Mathematics can give nightmares to many. While some are fond of the subject, a large group of schoolkids loathe the calculations and formulas that come along with it. Keeping the fright for maths in mind, a teacher in Cape Town, South Africa has resorted to music in order to make it easier for his students to imbibe the lessons well.

Kurt Minnaar, the 33-year-old teacher, uses rhymes and hip-hop music to get the job done. From rapping multiplication tables with hip-hop beats to tapping feet to maths riddles in the class, students are taught to enjoy each moment of their learning experience. A YouTube video posted by Expresso Show sheds light on the amazing techniques deployed by the teacher. The innovative methods are reaping great benefits for the kids too!

