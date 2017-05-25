WATCH: This soulful fusion cover of ‘Jiyein Kyun-Meherbaani-Iktara-Kun Faya’ will mesmerise you

Latest News
By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:May 25, 2017 7:00 pm
Imagine getting to hear some of the most soulful songs one after the other?! (Source: DEEN Productions/YouTube)

No matter how many blockbusters you keep updating your playlist with, there are always a bunch of songs that you hold close as your all-time favourites. And if some good soul decides to make a fusion cover of some of the most melodious songs you have heard, then even better! A group of four called Raghav Chaitanya and Twin Strings have done exactly that and oh, aren’t we thankful!

The four amazing musicians have come together to perform Aahatein, Dum Maaro Dum’s Jiyein Kyun, Meherbaani from Shaukeens, Iktara from Wake Up Sid!, Kun Faya Kun from Rockstar and the resulting video will nothing less than mesmerise you!

The beautiful instrumental and vocals will surely make you want to hit the replay button!

Watch the video here.

