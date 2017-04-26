WATCH: This sitar cover of the Humma Humma song will give you goosebumps

Now, it’s a sitar cover of the new version that’s increasingly catching everybody’s attention on the Internet. (Source: SitarSnub/YouTube) Now, it’s a sitar cover of the new version that’s increasingly catching everybody’s attention on the Internet. (Source: SitarSnub/YouTube)

AR Rahman is known for giving the world absolutely soul-stirring music. Be it the lyrics or the composition of music, the Mozart of Madras has almost never disappointed his fans. His brilliance has inspired people to take a leaf from his book and often even make re-plugged renditions. When OK Jaanu brought about a new version of his iconic song Humma Humma, while many were apprehensive, in no time people had started to love it!

Now, it’s a sitar cover of the new version that’s increasingly catching everybody’s attention on the Internet. Uploaded on YouTube, this rendition on the Indian classical musical instrument has left many in awe.

In case this rendition has sent you down the memory lane, here is the original Humma Humma song from the movie Bombay.

