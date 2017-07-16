Latest News

WATCH: This Sikh man singing an Elvis Presley song is the best thing you will watch today

In a video posted on YouTube one can see a Sikh man, dressed quite like the musician himself, crooning to Presley's famous song, Rolling on a river. And though it may sound incredulous, the man actually does quite an impressive job. Though not much is not known about him, he already has fans.

New Delhi | Updated: July 16, 2017 4:52 pm
elvis presley, man singing to elvis presley, sikh man singing elvis presley, funny videos, indian express, indian express news The man actually does quite an impressive job. (Source: Prem Singh/YouTube)
The Internet is a funny place. Look deep and there is nothing you will not find. From funny animal videos to bizarre videos of human beings, there is something for everybody. And you would be really underestimating the Internet if you think you have seen it all. Have you seen a Sikh man belting out an Elvis Presley classic? We bet you have not! In a video posted on YouTube, one can see a Sikh man, dressed quite like the musician himself, crooning to Presley’s famous song, Rolling on a river. And as incredulous as it may sound, the man actually does an impressive job.

