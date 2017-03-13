Watch: This Sikh-duo dancing to Bhangra version of Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape of You’ is the best thing you’ll see on the Internet today

Join them already! (Source: Maritime Bhangra Group/ Facebook) Join them already! (Source: Maritime Bhangra Group/ Facebook)

Remember the Bhangra-dancing trio that won over the Internet with their unique snow-shovelling moves? Well, these guys are back with their cool moves and this time gave a desi twist to none other than addictive ‘Shape of You’ by Ed Sheeran. Yes, we know there have been zillions of videos, but this desi mix is not to be missed!

The men from Canada’s Maritime Bhangra Group have won heart on the Internet several times, and this time is no exception. Last time, they picked 2016’s hit song ‘Cheap Thrill’ by Sia and mesmerised the world with their Punjabi tarka. This time, the duo sporting bright yellow turban, dancing to a Bhangra remix of Sheeran’s viral song is simply awesome.

The video has been shared by the group, across social media platforms and you can’t help but respond to the beats yourself and tap your feet alongside.

And this video is just not another rendition of the hit song, the group has attached some social cause to it too. The video was made to help raise donations for the cause of Multiple Sclerosis.

Watch video here

It seems Indians in the country and around the world just can’t have enough of ‘Shape of You’. Ever since students of IIT Roorkee enthralled us with their moves and became an instant Internet sensation, the song has been a bigger hit like never before.

