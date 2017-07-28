WATCH: This Shape of You cover made with Royal Enfield bullets’ sounds will make your day

The best of the lot? (Source: Gaurang Soni/YouTube) The best of the lot? (Source: Gaurang Soni/YouTube)

Ever since Ed Sheeran released his peppy number Shape of You in January this year, the Internet has successfully managed to come up with a number of covers of the song. From funny spoofs and hilarious dance moves to mesmerising classical ones — we have seen it all. Another cover of the song has gone viral, but this time for an interesting reason — it is made using just the sounds produced by Royal Enfield bikes. You heard us! Gaurang Soni, a YouTuber along with the others made the cover as a ‘musical tribute to the song’. And we must say, it’s a fitting one at that!

Watch the video here.

