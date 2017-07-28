Latest News

WATCH: This Shape of You cover made with Royal Enfield bullets’ sounds will make your day

Ever since Ed Sheeran gifted the world his peppy song Shape of You, there have been numerous covers that we have seen garnering attention on the Internet. Gaurang Soni, a YouTuber along with others have now made a 'musical tribute to the song' using Royal Enfield bullets' sounds!

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:July 28, 2017 1:49 pm
shape of you, shape of you videos, shape of you royal enfield cover, shape of you covers, best shape of you covers on the internet, shape of you best cover, shape of you ed sheeran, indian express, indian express news The best of the lot? (Source: Gaurang Soni/YouTube)
Ever since Ed Sheeran released his peppy number Shape of You in January this year, the Internet has successfully managed to come up with a number of covers of the song. From funny spoofs and hilarious dance moves to mesmerising classical ones — we have seen it all. Another cover of the song has gone viral, but this time for an interesting reason — it is made using just the sounds produced by Royal Enfield bikes. You heard us! Gaurang Soni, a YouTuber along with the others made the cover as a ‘musical tribute to the song’. And we must say, it’s a fitting one at that!

Watch the video here.

