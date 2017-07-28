WATCH: This Shape of You cover made with Royal Enfield bullets’ sounds will make your day

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:July 28, 2017 1:49 pm
Ever since Ed Sheeran released his peppy number Shape of You in January this year, the Internet has successfully managed to come up with a number of covers of the song. From funny spoofs and hilarious dance moves to mesmerising classical ones — we have seen it all. Another cover of the song has gone viral, but this time for an interesting reason — it is made using just the sounds produced by Royal Enfield bikes. You heard us! Gaurang Soni, a YouTuber along with the others made the cover as a ‘musical tribute to the song’. And we must say, it’s a fitting one at that!
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd