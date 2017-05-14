WATCH: This man put a camera in a bucket of water, and the results were astounding

This simple video of animals drinking has become a hit online. (Source: TheFieldLab/YouTube) This simple video of animals drinking has become a hit online. (Source: TheFieldLab/YouTube)

There is little contention over the fact that water in desert is scarce. There never seems enough water for human beings, let alone animals. But recently in a video that is going viral, one can see different creatures, from bees and donkeys to rabbits coming to a bucket of water to quench their thirst. The video titled, ‘The Bucket’, was secretly filmed where a bucket filled with water was kept in the middle of a desert, with the intention to record those who eventually come to drink that.

The video is extremely heartwarming’ is already winning hearts across the social media space. One person commented, “The most simple things can be the most awesome!” another wrote, “Now this is a very very satisfying video. So nice to see all these animals quench their thirst. Good work.”

Watch the video here.

